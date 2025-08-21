Brent Hinds, Mastadon Founding Member and Former Lead Guitarist, Dies in Motorcycle Crash at 51

Brent Hinds, Mastadon founding member and the group’s former lead guitarist, died Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. He was 51.

Atlanta’s WANF confirmed his death with the Fulton County Medical Examiner and reported a driver in a BMW SUV who failed to yield hit Hinds while he was riding a Harley Davidson.

Hinds was born William Brent Hinds on Jan. 16, 1974, in Helena, Alabama. The musician co-founded the heavy metal band in 2000 with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor. He exited the group earlier this year in March.

The heavy metal outfit released their debut album “Remission” in 2002, and their second album “Leviathan,” was released two years later. In 2006, Mastadon put out their third album, “Blood Mountain,” which featured their Grammy-nominated track “Colony of Birchmen.” They went on to receive Grammy nominations for future songs “Curl of the Burl” (off “The Hunter”) and “High Road” (off “Once More ‘Round the Sun”). The band took home their very first Grammy with their seventh album “Emperor of Sand” for the song “Sultan’s Curse.”

The official Instagram account for Mastadon posted a tribute to Hinds on Thursday.

“Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident,” the message, which was coupled with an image of Hinds, read. “We are heartbroken, shocked and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”