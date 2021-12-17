Bret Baier to Fill in on ‘Fox News Sunday’ After Chris Wallace Exit

Bret Baier will fill in on “Fox News Sunday” this week, following the departure of anchor Chris Wallace for CNN.

Baier, who serves as Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of “Special Report with Breit Baier,” will speak to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, Sen. Joe Manchin, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. They will discuss President Joe Biden’s spending bill and state and national response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel for the week will include Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Grifin Fox News contributor Marie Harf, Wall Street Journal executive Washington editor Gerald Seib and former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye.

Wallace will join CNN+ after nearly two decades at Fox News, CNN announced last Sunday. Wallace announced his Fox News departure — but not his destination — on the Sunday morning show just before CNN released its own statement.

“Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022,” CNN said.

“After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday. It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” Wallace said. “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability to cover the stories I think are important to hold our country’s leaders to account.”

Wallace’s sudden exit comes one month after a report that he and fellow news anchor Bret Baier weren’t pleased with how opinion hosts on the network were being allowed to make false claims, and had recently “shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace.”