Brett James, Grammy-Winning ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Songwriter, Dies at 57 in Plane Crash

Brett James, the Grammy-winning country music songwriter behind “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “When the Sun Goes Down,” has died in a North Carolina plane crash, according to local media reports. He was 57.

“We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James, a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18,” the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame shared on Facebook.

The Thursday crash reportedly killed all three people on board – a pilot and two passengers – per the FAA. The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the incident after the plane reportedly took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville and ultimately crashed into a field near an elementary school in Franklin, North Carolina, ostensibly on its way to Macon County Airport.

Additionally, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told NBC News the other two victims were Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson. The plane was registered to a Brett Cornelius (James’ full name).

“I am absolutely devastated at the loss of one of the best writers I’ve ever written with and recorded several of his songs,” Sara Evans wrote in his memory. “I’m praying for his loved ones. What a tragic and sad day. He will be so missed.”

James’ other songwriting credits included work with Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, Rodney Atkins, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery, Keith Urban, Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert, Leona Lewis, Jessica Simpson, Daughtry, Dierks Bentley, the Backstreet Boys and Carrie Underwood, just to name a few.