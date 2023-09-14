Former TNT, TBS, TruTV GM Brett Weitz Joins X as Head of Content, Talent and Brand Sales

Brett Weitz, the former general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV, is joining Elon Musk’s X as the platform’s new head of content, talent and brand sales. Prior to X, Weitz served as general manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. He exited last year following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

In addition, Carrie Stimmel, who served as NBCUniversal’s chief growth officer for its Olympics ad business, will serve as X’s global agency leader, where she will partner with “the Holding Companies and work with all of our teams globally building agency partnerships.” She will also oversee sales, operations and strategy.

Rob Hayes, the chief business officer of Dow Jones, will serve as X’s revenue operations lead, where he will be “focusing on the biggest revenue opportunities within the Sales team” and initially tasked with supporting small business, brand safety and elections.

Monique Pintarelli, who had been the president of the programmatic advertising platform Teads, will serve as X’s Head of the Americas, overseeing sales and partnerships across the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

The appointments were announced by CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday.

“Across every corner of X we’re reimagining how users and customers around the world congregate, interact, watch and transact all in one platform. And we’re making incredible progress for our global community,” she wrote in a memo to staff. “For our teams focused on sales and partnerships, we’re welcoming new people plus making some leadership changes to help us deliver even more value for our customers and partners.”

Ayumu Matsuma, Antoine Caironi and Greg Owens will now oversee all advertising sales and partnerships for Japan, Middle East and North Africa, and Europe, respectively. X will look for a leader for the Asia Pacific region.

Sales assignments will be consolidated under Andrew Aviza, who will oversee retail, travel, dining; Mike Dupree, who will oversee the alcohol, sports, gambling, news and cannabis; Brett Goldslager, who will oversee political, education and energy; Jeff Melei who will oversee financial services, CPG, pharmaceuticals and health; and Ged Tarpey, who will oversee movies, streaming and broadcast.

Joe Varvara will lead Content Partnerships and Amplify Sales and Alex Josephson will lead the Next team. The pair will report to Weitz. Meanwhile, Marco Botero and Sydney Robertson will report to Pintarelli, head of sales operations Mohit Bhargava will report to Stimmel and Haim Vaturi and Chris Park, who run X’s developer and API partnership team, will report to Yaccarino.

“We’ll keep strengthening our structure to mirror the needs of our users and customers. I want to thank everyone for your hard work. Our progress is being felt and our momentum is building … Together we’re all building the incredible future of X,” the memo concluded.