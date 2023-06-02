Photoillustration by Christopher Smith for TheWrap

Can Linda Yaccarino Lean on Hollywood and Media to Turn Twitter Around?

by | June 2, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The former NBCU sales exec can play to her strengths with film and TV advertisers to build up the social platform — if she can mitigate the Elon Musk factor

Disney hasn’t quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. In just the past week, ads for “The Little Mermaid,” Hulu’s “The Kardashians” and Pixar’s “Elemental” have appeared in a prime spot on Twitter’s mobile app. That’s given Musk a talking point: Asked at a conference in April about whether advertisers had fled Twitter in the wake of changes that let more unsavory content appear next to their messages, he replied, “Disney would have pulled their ads a long time ago and haven’t.”

His questioner was Linda Yaccarino, then the top sales executive at NBCUniversal and soon to become Musk’s pick as Twitter’s new CEO. Now it’s Yaccarino’s challenge to convince advertisers like Disney — among her peers in the entertainment world — and the other marketers she courted at NBCUniversal to keep spending money on the service, or return if they’d pulled back.

Become a member to read more.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Elon Musk Spikes Twitter Deal Sun Valley Questions

Twitter’s Head of Content Moderation Resigns After Just 7 Months
gotham-chopra-owav

How Kobe Bryant Helped Religion of Sports Cofounder Gotham Chopra Discover His Passion
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Will ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Steal Box Office From ‘The Little Mermaid’?
succession-kieran-culkin-sarah-snook-jeremy-strong-hbo

10 Shows ‘Succession’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart
Disney films - Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Maleficent, Moana, Frozen and Hercules

Why ‘Little Mermaid’ May Mark the End of Disney’s Remake Factory Hits | Analysis
The “Bridgerton” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-offs are the latest examples of an IP strategy that’s different from the usual sci-fi or superhero fare.

Netflix Scores With In-Demand Romantic Franchises ‘Queen Charlotte’ and ‘XO Kitty’ | Chart
Viewers love puppies ... and sports shows like "Ted Lasso."

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ to Hulu’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump': Sports Score in Streaming | Charts
Fast X Little Mermaid

‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Fast X’ Are Falling Below Box Office Expectations for Opposite Reasons