Elon Musk Says He’s Hired a New Twitter CEO, but Won’t Say Who She Is

Elon Musk has announced a new Twitter CEO is on her way and should be running the ship in about six weeks. Musk declined to name his replacement in his tweet announcing the news.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

As noted in his tweet, Musk will not be leaving Twitter entirely; he will instead transition to executive chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops (system operations).

Musk didn’t name his replacement in the announcement, but with six weeks left on the clock, it’s likely a name will come out sooner rather than later.

The business magnate has long held the stance that being Twitter CEO was not a permanent move for him. Back in December, he tweeted “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

True to his word, it seems he’s done exactly what he said he’d do, having found someone apparently “foolish enough” to take on the role.

It’s been a rocky road for Twitter since Musk took over, with many advertisers abandoning or diminishing their presence on the platform due to factors such as mounting toxicity and platform unrest. There have also been large-scale cultural conversations surrounding Musk’s stance that blue checkmarks should be available to anyone and everyone (for a price).

Major shakeups to Twitter’s ecosystem don’t seem set to stop anytime soon, as evidenced by Tucker Carlson’s recent announcement that he’ll be hosting an entire show on the platform following his split with Fox News.

Whoever Musk’s replacement is has an intimidating task on her hands. She’ll need to juggle the political challenges of a platform that’s been accused of various biases over its lifetime, handle the ongoing advertiser quagmire, and contend with the very nature of Twitter, which has long been a place of chaotic, short-form exchange.