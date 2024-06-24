Brian Cox, John Malkovich, Harry Hamlin and Nathalie Emmanuel will lend their voices to “Unsinkable,” a new historical fiction audio movie created by Misha Crosby and John Mawson slated to premiere July 10 on Wondery+, TheWrap has learned.

The series tells the true story of the San Demetrio — one of the most extraordinary tales of heroism, fortitude and seamanship of World War II.

“When the ship is attacked thousands of miles from home in enemy infested seas, a raw young officer and a handful of desperate seamen fight to survive both against the elements and themselves,” the show’s description states.

Other upcoming programming includes new seasons of “American History Tellers,” in which host Lindsay Graham will showcase America’s First Ladies; “Legacy,” which will spotlight J. Edgar Hoover, the first and longest-serving director of the FBI; and “British Scandal,” which will center on Boris Becker, who became the youngest-ever tennis player to win Wimbledon at age 17, all releasing on June 26.

“American Scandal” will also return on July 9 with a new season focused on the Teapot Dome arc, a famous event involving corporate greed, big oil and the bribery of then President Warren G. Harding.

Additionally, “Black History, For Real” in which hosts Franchesca Ramsey and Conscious Lee give a no-nonsense, unwhitewashed account of history’s most overlooked moments, will tackle the Morehouse Hostage Situation on July 15.

The series are part of Wondery’s inaugural More to the Story campaign under its History Tellers umbrella brand.

In addition, its long-running podcast “American History Tellers” expands with “American History Tellers Presents: The Hidden History of The White House,” a new book from publisher HarperCollins’ William Morrow. Wondery will also take the podcast even further with live events this fall.

“History is a flagship genre for Wondery, and fans’ positive response to our unique approach to history storytelling from people of all ages showcases an opportunity for a fresh, modern brand to enter the history space,” Wondery chief brand officer Nicole Blake said in a statement. “History Tellers is that challenger brand and we are committed to cultivating a 360° experience for fans that features fresh voices and perspectives across touchpoints.”

“American History Tellers” has been a Top 10 history podcast for over five years, with over 50 seasons and nearly 300 episodes. History Tellers and the new podcast series and episodes are available on Wondery+ through the Wondery app, Amazon Music and everywhere podcasts are available.