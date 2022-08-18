It didn’t take long for the job offers to start rolling in for Brian Stelter – and those were some of the better attempted conservative Twitter dunks on the “Reliable Sources” host the day his ouster from CNN was announced.

Greg Gutfeld, host and ringleader of Fox News’ after-dark scrum “Gutfeld!,” tweeted mere minutes following the news break Thursday, and kept it simple: “Yo @brianstelter – my show is hiring,” said the host of what is now the highest-rated show in late night.

Yo @brianstelter – my show is hiring. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 18, 2022

No doubt the Gutfeld crew would, indeed, welcome Stelter to the fray, where he’s been mercilessly mocked over the years (despite a dearth of words that rhyme with “Stelter”).

Presuming Gutfeld’s was at least a halfheartedly sincere offer, it’s equally reasonable to assume that a similar offer at conservative satire site The Babylon Bee was not – given the way the offer was characterized by CEO Seth Dillon.

Hey @brianstelter, would you be interested in working for the Bee? We're looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news. You come highly recommended. Shoot me a DM if you're interested! — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 18, 2022

“We’re looking for talent with experience putting out funny fake news,” Dillon Tweeted. “You come highly recommended.”

Beyond that, right-leaning blue checks flung the usual insults about the recent “Reliable Sources” host’s appearance – playing on an old dig from Donald Trump Jr., who called the soon-to-be-former CNN host “Potato Head” back in 2021.

Just poured one out for the end of Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter.



End of an era. 🙏🏻🥔 pic.twitter.com/BSSNowoxLu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2022

Brian Stelter is leaving CNN to start his own streaming service known as #Potatoflix. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 18, 2022

If it’s true that taking flak means you’re over the target, then Stelter’s targets included a sitting congresswoman — Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, in this case — who like many conservatives, celebrated the dual news of Stelter and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney being ousted in the same week.

Brian Stelter had his show cancelled on CNN.



What are the odds Loser Liz takes his place? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 18, 2022

Taking a cue from Liz Cheney, I expect Brian Stelter to say he’s now thinking of putting in his name for the presidency of CNN — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 18, 2022

It’s no secret that “Reliable Sources” struggled with ratings in its final months, at least when compared with its previous seasons in CNN’s Sunday-morning timeslot. That led to a lot of jokes about who, exactly, would be disappointed to learn that this coming Sunday would be its last:

Brian Stelter's fans gathering to watch his last episode: pic.twitter.com/s8wSxpbj2M — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 18, 2022

Everyone’s dunking on Brian Stelter since his show got canceled, but I honestly feel really bad for his fan. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 18, 2022

Tens of people devastated. https://t.co/8Gu9fdCBD6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2022

And then there were just your usual garden-variety mean tweets:

I look forward to recognizing Brian Stelter as he runs up to my car at a red light to try and wash my windshield hoping I'll give him some cash https://t.co/1SK0WhEQlY — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2022

Never forget this Brian Stelter moment pic.twitter.com/TeDDEOrWcN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 18, 2022