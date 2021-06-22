Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara to Star in FX on Hulu Thriller Limited Series ‘Class of ’09’

“Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry and “A Teacher” lead Kate Mara are set to star on “Class of ’09,” a limited series from the team behind “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

The eight-episode show, which will launch as an FX on Hulu original, is described as a “suspense thriller following a class of FBI agents set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence.”

Per its official description: “In ‘Class of ’09’, a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.”

Henry (“Atlanta,” “The Eternals,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) will star as Tayo Miller, “one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.”

Mara (“A Teacher,” “Pose,” “House of Cards”) has been cast as Amy Poet, “a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.”

“Class of ’09” is written by Tom Rob Smith (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “London Spy”), who executive produces alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (“American Crime Story,” “Y: The Last Man,” “Pose,” “Crazy Rich Asians”). Nellie Reed (“Y: The Last Man”) is a producer on the FX Productions limited series.

“’Class of ’09’ brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from ‘American Crime Story’ and ‘Pose’ to ‘Atlanta’ and ‘A Teacher,’” Gina Balian, president of original programming at FX, said. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, ‘Class of ’09’ is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

