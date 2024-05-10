Brian Wilson’s Conservatorship Gains Formal Approval by Judge

A Los Angeles court has approved the conservatorship of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson. On Thursday, the Honorable Gus T. May found that the proposed co-conservators, longtime Wilson family friends and representatives Jean Sievers and LeeAnn Hard, are “suitable and qualified” to take over decision-making for the Beach Boy, something the court found is necessary “from clear and convincing evidence”.

The filing also noted that the court found that Wilson “lacks the capacity to make his/her own healthcare decisions.” Documents obtained by TheWrap read, “The Conservatee has a Major Neurocognitive Disorder and lacks capacity to give informed medical consent for medications and the conservator is granted authority to authorize the administration of medications appropriate for the care and treatment of Major Neurocognitive Disorder described in Probate Code section 2356.5(c).”

The family has not named the specific condition(s) Wilson has been diagnose with.

Wilson’s children who elect to do so “will be added to the text chain with nurses” about their father’s care. Wilson is a father to seven: adult daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson, as well as to five underage children.

The Wilson family announced Hard and Seiver’s appointment as co-conservators in mid-February following the death of the performer’s wife on Jan. 30. In a post shared on the Instagram account for Brian Wilson Live, they said, “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the statement concluded.

In documents obtained by TheWrap at the time, a doctor noted Wilson “is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

The court documents also noted that Melinda was appointed as his agent for his health care, but that a successor was not named in the event of her death.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.