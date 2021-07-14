‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Renewed for Season 2 by Epix

“Bridge and Tunnel” has been renewed for a second season, Epix announced on Wednesday.

Set in the early 1980s, “Bridge and Tunnel” centers around a group of recent college graduates hoping to achieve their dreams in Manhattan while still maintaining their identity in their middle-class Long Island hometown.

“Bridge and Tunnel” features ensemble actors Sam Vartholomeos (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Caitlin Stasey (“Reign,” “Please Like Me”), Gigi Zumbado (“9-1-1,” “Criminal Minds,” “Scream”), JanLuis Castellanos (“13 Reasons Why,” “Marvel’s Runways”), Brian Muller (“The Deuce,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Good Wife”) and Isabella Farrell (“The Good Fight”).

Writer, director and producer Edward Burns (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Public Morals”) also stars in the half-hour series.

Aaron Lubin (“Something Borrowed,” “Public Morals”) and Lori Keith Douglas (“The Village,” “Friends from College”) serve as executive producers for the series alongside Burns. The series is produced by EPIX Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM.

The second season of “Bridge and Tunnel” is set to commence production in the fall in New York and is slated for a 2022 premiere.