“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan lands her first single after the release of the Netflix series’ third installment of Season 3. The song comes after the viral interview the actress participated in during the show’s press tour.

“Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists, I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to @ellismiah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla,” Coughlan wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration, I live for you. Most importantly this song (now streaming everywhere you listen to music) is raising funds for two incredible charities @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject.” Happy Pride.

The song, titled “Shoes,” will raise money for the Not a Phase charity and the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project in celebration of Pride Month and to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

The track was inspired by an interview the “Bridgerton” star, in which she said she aspires to make pop music specifically for gay men.

“You know when the ‘Real Housewives’ release pop songs exclusively for gay men. That’s like my dream job,” Coughlan said to Hits Radio U.K. “They don’t even really sing. They just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes, and private yachts. Caviar, and more shoes.’”

Coughlan said the opportunity to make the song, which was released through 3AM Entertainment, was silly, but a delight nonetheless.

“I’m so thrilled that my encyclopedic knowledge of ‘Real Housewives’ and ‘Drag Race’ has resulted in one of the silliest, funniest things I’ve ever gotten to do,” Nicola Coughlan said in a statement. “As a fan of Ellis since ‘Read U Wrote U,” I’m honoured he took a random interview quote from me and turned it into a brilliant way to raise money for two very worthy charities; Not A Phase and The Trevor Project.”

In a statement, 3AM founder Jay Sean applauded the single’s blooming success.

“I love how organically “Shoes…More Shoes” has spread,” Jay Sean said. “It seems the internet cannot be defeated! Who would have thought that Nicola Coughlan’s fun and casual interview would turn into the club anthem of the summer? 3AM Entertainment is excited to be part of Ellis and Nicola’s brilliant idea. I’ve watched Nicola on the screen and seen Ellis in countless studios over the years, and now there will be no escaping either of them, as the song is already flooding my timeline and FYP!”

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2 premiered on June 13.