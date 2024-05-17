For any “Bridgerton” fans who relished in Kanthony’s slow burn from Season 2, Season 3 has delivered its fair share of screentime with the newlyweds.

“We wanted a little more time with them to see what it felt like when they’re just playful and in love,” showrunner Jess Brownell told TheWrap. “I think they deserved to have that screentime.”

After Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) jumped through every hoop to suppress their attraction to one another due to Anthony’s romance with Kate’s sister, Edwina, Brownell noted the couple “worked so hard to earn their happy ending.”

Season 3 picks up following Kate and Anthony’s honeymoon, with Kate enjoying her new title as viscountess, while Anthony shares his excitement to “make an heir” with his new wife. The couple’s spotlight in Season 3 extends the tradition kickstarted by Phoebe Dynevor reprising her role as Daphne in Season 2 despite the departure of Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page.

Looking to future seasons, Brownell said she “definitely hope[s] to bring the leads back when we’re able to in seasons beyond their starring season.”

Luckily, Season 3 leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have already confirmed they’ll be back for the Netflix drama’s fourth season.

“They’ve told us we’re back for Season 4, which is super lovely … it’ll be exciting,” Coughlan told TheWrap. She further noted that she and Newton have not yet seen scripts for Season 4, adding, “We don’t know anything about it.”

Brownell hinted that Coughlan and Newton could return past just Season 4 due to Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown, who is “central to the show.” “We will definitely hope to bring them back in future seasons because I think there’s more story there,” she said.

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 premieres June 13.