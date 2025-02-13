The fourth installment of the “Bridget Jones” franchise is upon us, and that might mean you need to play a bit of catch-up to remember everything that’s gone down.

In the newest entry, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” we find Bridget as a widowed mother of two, after the tragic passing of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). But, as always, she finds herself in a bit of a love triangle.

We won’t get into spoilers here, we just want to prep you for it all. And that means making sure you’ve seen all three previous films.

How to Watch the ‘Bridget Jones’ Movies in Order

Though some franchises like to make the order of films apparent by tossing a number on at the end — for example, “Paddington 2” — the “Bridget Jones” series does not operate that way.

So, here’s the official order (both in terms of release date and storyline):

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004)

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016)

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (2025)

Where to Stream the “Bridget Jones” Movies

Right now, the first three “Bridget Jones” films are all streaming over on Max. But the newest release, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” is a Peacock original, so you’ll find it over there when it debuts on Friday, Feb. 14.

Will there be more “Bridget Jones” movies?

Right now, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” is billed as the fourth and final film in the franchise, and Zellweger said as much to TheWrap. But it’s always hard to know for sure.

“Well, Helen [Fielding] has said that she’s finished,” Zellweger said of the author who wrote the Bridget Jones books that the films are based on. “So, she said this is the last, so we’ll see.”