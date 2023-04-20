Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” produced by and starring Academy Award-winner Brie Larson.

Adapted from the fictional, best-selling debut novel by author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, the show will debut on the streamer this coming fall.

“You’re one of the smartest people in this lab,” Lewis Pullman’s character says to Larson’s Elizabeth Zott in the beginning of the trailer.

“Lessons in Chemistry” follows the story of Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist hits hurdles in a patriarchal society when she becomes pregnant and gets fired from her lab. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

“Welcome viewers, my name is Elizabeth Zott” Larson says cooly to a television screen. “And this, is Supper at Six.” A crowd of excited women cheer following this introduction.

Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.