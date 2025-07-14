‘Scandal’ Star Bellamy Young Joins ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 as Recurring Guest Star

“Brilliant Minds” has added Bellamy Young of “Scandal” as a recurring guest star for Season 2, which premieres this September.

Young will star as Dr. Amelia Frederick, the seasoned clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility. The NBC medical drama is inspired by the real life work of author and physician Oliver Sacks. Zachary Quinto plays Dr. Oliver, a gifted neurologist with a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective he uses to help his patients. He will butt heads with Dr. Frederick this upcoming season whose passion for destigmatizing long-term inpatient treatment and finding solutions without becoming jaded by the grind of the healthcare system makes her a worthy opponent to Dr. Wolf.

“Brilliant Minds” follows the larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the endless possibilities of the human mind, while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears and Donna Murphy will all return for Season 2 of the NBC drama. John Clarence Stewart and Brian Altemus also join the cast for the second season.

Young is best known for her performance as President Mellie Grant on ABC’s “Scandal.” She previously appeared in “The Other Black Girl,” “Prodigal Son” and “Criminal Minds.” The actress is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Focused Artists Branding, The Initiative Group, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Michael Grassi will serve as writer and executive producer for “Brilliant Minds” Season 2. The Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Group will produce the upcoming season.

“Brilliant Minds” escaped cancellation after its freshman season, outpacing “Law & Order,” “Found” and “Suits LA”‘s viewership on NBC. Season 2 is expected to premiere this September.