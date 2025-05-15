Inside NBC Cancellations: Why ‘Brilliant Minds’ and ‘The Hunting Party’ Survived and ‘Found,’ ‘Suits LA’ Didn’t

NBC’s lineup underwent a bloodbath ahead of welcoming back the NBA this fall, when “Found,” “Suits: LA,” “The Irrational,” “Night Court” and “Lopez vs Lopez” were all canceled. While fans of the series lamented the cancellations, a closer look at the ratings explains why freshman shows “Brilliant Minds” and “The Hunting Party” joined the ranks of renewed series while others didn’t make the cut.

NBC’s three “Chicago” series, all of which scored renewals, were the network’s most-watched shows of the season, according to multiplatform live-plus-35-day viewing figures, with “Chicago Fire” averaging 10.36 million viewers, and “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” at 10.05