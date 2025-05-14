‘Renovating the Bachelor Mansion’ and ‘Dancing With the Sharks’ Lead Warners Bros. Discovery’s Unscripted Slate

An HGTV show centered on renovating the iconic “Bachelor” mansion and a Shark Week “Dancing With the Sharks” special are coming soon to Warner Bros. Discovery networks, leading the company’s upcoming unscripted slate.

In “Renovating Bachelor Mansion,” which is slated for a 2026 release on HGTV and Max, alum from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” who possess expert renovation skills will be invited back to the mansion to duke it out in various design challenges with the hope of winning a cash prize, per the official logline.

Before that, Discovery will celebrate Shark Week this year with “Dancing With the Sharks,” hosted by Tom Bergeron. The show will feature an underwater dance competition between five expert divers and their shark partners, who attempt to outperform their competitors, with moves including the Hammerhead Hoedown and Tiger Trot.

The new slate will also debut two new Food Network competition shows, two new ID series and new series from OWN, TNT and TLC, all of which launch during the 2025-26 season alongside returning series Food Network’s “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking,” HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America and Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” and “My Adventures with Superman.”

“Our strength lies in our ability to create shows that dominate the zeitgeist,” Warner Bros. TV Group and U.S. networks CEO and chairman Channing Dungey said. “We produced six of the top 10 new unscripted series on cable last year, and we’ll continue to push the boundaries of great storytelling to serve the dedicated fans of our signature franchises in bold new ways.”

In late 2025, Food Network will launch “Family Recipe Showdown,” which follows Octavia Spencer as she hosts a multi-generational home cooking competition that celebrates secret family recipes and traditions — with a $10,000 prize on the line. Edgar “Dook” Chase will be joined by guest judges and Octavia’s celebrity friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Danielle Brooks, Eric Stonestreet, Tina Knowles, Kandi Burrus, Tim Gunn and Al Roker with his daughter, Leila.

After launching “Family Recipe Showdown,” Food Network will launch “Guy’s Flavortown Games” in early 2026, which will see two fearless chefs go head-to-head as they accept Guy Fieri’s invitation to the epic restaurant row at the heart of Flavortown Square, where they must tackle a number of different cuisines.

ID will also launch two new series in “They Know What They Did,” which explores a group of interconnected individuals haunted by a murder from their past narrated and executive produced by Jennifer Love Hewitt, as well as a new project from Dick Wolf and Vanity Fair. “They Know What They Did” premieres this summer while the Dick Wolf and Vanity Fair series will debut in 2026.

OWN’s new reality series, “Heart & Hustle: Houston” will follow a dynamic sisterhood of successful Black women in the vibrant heart of Houston. The show, which premieres summer 2025, is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment in their first foray into unscripted content.

TNT will also debut a new series, titled “High Value Target,” which is based off “Debriefing the President,” and centers on the interrogation of Saddam Hussein. TNT will also air “The Pitt” ahead of the Season 2 launch on Max in January 2026.

Additionally, TLC will launch “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff series “90 Day: Hunt For Love,” which is slated to premiere Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Max.