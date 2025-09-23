‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

NBC’s “Brilliant Minds” returns for its second season on Monday, giving Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf plenty of sand to play in with a fresh batch of neurological conditions to unpack.

The NBC medical drama will also continue diving into Wolf’s personal life, after the Season 1 revealed that Oliver’s dad, Noah (Mandy Patinkin) was, in fact, alive and well, and that Oliver’s mom, Muriel (Donna Murphy) knew about it and lied to him — a discovery that pushed Wolf’s new relationship with Josh (Teddy Sears) to the wayside.

In addition to the main cast, “Brilliant Minds” Season 2 will welcome a handful of guest stars, including Jane Krakowski, Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson and Laura Vandervoort.



When does “Brilliant Minds” Season 2 premiere?

The NBC medical drama returns for Season 2 on Monday, Sept. 22 on NBC.

What time does “Brilliant Minds” air?

New episodes of “Brilliant Minds” premiere Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Where is “Brilliant Minds” streaming?

If you can’t watch “Brilliant Minds” live on NBC, new episodes drop on demand and streaming on Peacock the day after they premiere on NBC.

“Brilliant Minds” Season 2 Episode Schedule:

We’ll continue to update this story as new episodes are announced.

S.2 Ep.1: “The Phantom Hook” — Sept. 22, 2025

S.2 Ep.2: “The Contestant” — Sept. 29, 2025

Who stars in “Brilliant Minds?”

In addition to Zachary Quinto, “Brilliant Minds” stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus and Al Calderon.