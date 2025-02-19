A24’s ‘Bring Her Back’ Trailer Teams ‘Talk to Me’ Filmmakers With Sally Hawkins

“Bring Her Back” is almost here.

The sophomore feature from YouTube creators-turned-filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou arrives in theaters this summer courtesy of A24. And the brothers’ follow-up to 2023’s “Talk to Me” looks every bit as blood curdling as their debut. Watch the brand-new trailer below.

The official synopsis reads, simply, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” The brother and sister are played by Billy Barratt and Sora Wong, with the foster mother played by the one and only Sally Hawkins. Other cast members include Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips and Mischa Heywood.

“Bring Her Back” was written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman and produced by Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

It seems to capture all of the things that made “Talk to Me” so special – the mixture of modernity and ancient evil, from the fresh point-of-view of young people (made by actual young people, so the characters in the movie don’t feel hopelessly out-of-touch from the real world). That final shot of one of the characters in a circle that wouldn’t be out of place in “Pet Sematary,” really sets the mood.

In addition to “Bring Her Back,” the Philippou brothers are also working on a “Talk to Me” sequel for A24.

A24 will release “Bring Her Back” exclusively to theaters this summer.