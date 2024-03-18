BritBox Appoints Robert Schildhouse to President of North America and GM of International

In the wake of BBC Studios fully acquiring BritBox, the specialized streamer has shaken up its leadership. Robert Schildhouse, the current general manager for North America as well as group editorial for BritBox International, has been named president of BritBox North America and general manager of BritBox International.

This leadership change will go into effect on April 1, and Schildhouse will be based in New York. As for Kerry Ball, she will continue in her role chief commercial and strategy officer and will be based in London. Both will report to CEO of BBC Global Media and Streaming Rebecca Glashow.

Schildhouse has been with the company since 2022. In his most recent role, he’s been instrumental in driving the streaming service’s business in both the United States and Canada and has also led its global content and editorial organization. In this new role, the executive will be in charge of product/technology and marketing as well as editorial.

“Robert’s commitment, creativity and passion for the business make him the optimal leader to drive the continued success of BritBox and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Glashow said in a press release. “With Robert’s deep understanding of the streaming landscape, combined with our world-class leadership team and staff, BritBox is poised for an exciting next phase of growth in the BBC portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal moment for BritBox International. We have had an incredible year of growth and are uniquely positioned to solidify our standing as the premier destination for delivering quality British content to our loyal and expanding subscriber base,” Schildhouse said in a statement to press. “Great stories can come from anywhere, and we remain committed to curating premium content from the deep and varied creative community across the UK, including ITV, independent producers and from within BBC Studios.”

Launched in 2017, BritBox International boasts of bringing the best of British entertainment to global audiences. The streamer includes both originals and classics in its library, including “Archie,” “Death in Paradise,” “Father Brown,” “Line of Duty”,” “Sherwood” and “Shetland.” According to the company, subscribers have increased 300% over the past four years and the streamer is on track to set a record this year.

Earlier this month, BBC Studios bought out ITV’s stake in BritBox International, making it the sole owner of the streamer. The deal went for £255 million, or $322 million.