Britney Spears Fans Celebrate Dad’s Conservatorship Move: ‘Bye Jamie, Hope to See You in Jail’

It’s (almost) Free Britney, b—h. Jamie Spears has agreed to eventually step down from his daughter’s conservatorship, leading to celebrations and memes galore from excited fans.
In case you missed it: Britney Spears scored a major victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle on Thursday when it was announced that her father, Jamie, is “willing to step down” as conservator “when the time is right.”
However, the filing also stated that Jamie will not be suspended or removed on account of the “unjustified attacks” he’s been subjected to and the “falsehoods” in the petition filed to remove him by Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
Although Jamie’s resignation will not be as immediate as some outlets initially reported, the news nonetheless triggered a chorus of virtual cheers and tears from “Free Britney” supporters around the world.
Dionne Warwick’s tweet, for instance, killed two birds with one stone, reacting to both the Britney news and the recent revelations that many Hollywood notables do not bathe regularly. See that and more reactions below.
Under the conservatorship, Jamie has had control over Britney’s career, finances, health and even her daily whereabouts for over a decade. After picking up momentum during the last few years, the “Free Britney” movement kicked into hyperdrive when the singer delivered an emotional, 20-minute testimony at a hearing in June, where she told L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”
Rosengart on Thursday called the filing for Jamie to step down a “major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice,” but said the fight is not over yet.
“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” Rosengart’s statement read. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”