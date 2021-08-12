Britney Spears Fans Celebrate Dad’s Conservatorship Move: ‘Bye Jamie, Hope to See You in Jail’

It’s (almost) Free Britney, b—h. Jamie Spears has agreed to eventually step down from his daughter’s conservatorship, leading to celebrations and memes galore from excited fans.

In case you missed it: Britney Spears scored a major victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle on Thursday when it was announced that her father, Jamie, is “willing to step down” as conservator “when the time is right.”

However, the filing also stated that Jamie will not be suspended or removed on account of the “unjustified attacks” he’s been subjected to and the “falsehoods” in the petition filed to remove him by Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

Although Jamie’s resignation will not be as immediate as some outlets initially reported, the news nonetheless triggered a chorus of virtual cheers and tears from “Free Britney” supporters around the world.

Dionne Warwick’s tweet, for instance, killed two birds with one stone, reacting to both the Britney news and the recent revelations that many Hollywood notables do not bathe regularly. See that and more reactions below.

It’s wonderful so many have supported Britney! I’ve just heard the news! Wonderful things can happen when we stand together… but not too close because I have just learned that some of you do not bathe. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 12, 2021

As our democracy crumbles around us, at least Britney will be free. https://t.co/Vslii3QqnP — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 12, 2021

The Free Britney movement right now: pic.twitter.com/hlEXdq4X5E — A Blessing (@BLM_004) August 12, 2021

Britney Spears knowing she’s closer to that freedom rn like:

pic.twitter.com/twtVVazIl2 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) August 12, 2021

But next we need Britney to be out the conservatorship completely and criminal trials for everyone involved pic.twitter.com/pNBprZjPvp — pierce (@piercespears) August 12, 2021

to the people that have been tirelessly tweeting Free Britney since 2019… look at us!



pic.twitter.com/hPzQey3uPa — Oliver Klozoff ❼ (@gardenpanty) August 12, 2021

BRITNEY’S DAD IS STEPPING DOWN AS CONSERVATOR!!!! pic.twitter.com/EJHdtZNjCd — 🦋 t girl free palestine tweets (@imirregulargirl) August 12, 2021

sitting in a restaurant in LA right now and a man yells “Britney’s freeeeee! Britney’s free everybody!” and the whole restaurant cheered . that’s impact.



[update: Jaime stepped down, judge has not officially ended the conservatorship. celebration was sweet to witness tho.] — Jude (@wordtoJude) August 12, 2021

Britney when she visits her dad next year pic.twitter.com/Ln7yppNona — fan account (@beysupdates) August 12, 2021

Britney Spears’ dad stepped down as her sole conservator? pic.twitter.com/9ttFElfJ8l — Coop (@PirateCoop) August 12, 2021

BRITNEY’S FREEDOM IS CLOSER THAN EVER AND WE LOVE THAT FOR HER #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/sENtCSMBUF — Daniel (@daaniellll_) August 12, 2021

Britney dad stepped down as her conservator. Sis is on the way TO FREEDOM. pic.twitter.com/bBHfxxZDgV — Drebae (@Drebae_) August 12, 2021

Bye, Jamie! We hope to see you in jail with the other rats who helped you steal Britney's life, sons and money. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gSyJ2HkJU2 — Antonio Castillo (@itsmetonini) August 12, 2021

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation of Mr Spears and others, over the past 13 years”… LMAOO Rosengart said he may of stepped down but he’s STILL going to jail😭 #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/ATOryRVJrf — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) August 12, 2021

How long before Britney Spears' daddy got his Onlyfans up pic.twitter.com/EYLhoU8IxR — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) August 12, 2021

Oprah’s interview with Britney Spears is gonna be epic. #freebritney pic.twitter.com/oa4cXZ9kGi — John Doe (@JohnIsAJoke) August 12, 2021

Britney is free from her father. We coming for Palestine next. pic.twitter.com/w2l4RrBShq — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) August 12, 2021

Imma need all the ‘Free Britney’ people to pivot over and convince antivaxxers to get the shots now. You all know how to get shit done. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 12, 2021

Under the conservatorship, Jamie has had control over Britney’s career, finances, health and even her daily whereabouts for over a decade. After picking up momentum during the last few years, the “Free Britney” movement kicked into hyperdrive when the singer delivered an emotional, 20-minute testimony at a hearing in June, where she told L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Rosengart on Thursday called the filing for Jamie to step down a “major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice,” but said the fight is not over yet.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” Rosengart’s statement read. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others. We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”