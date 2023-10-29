Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Post Saying a Sequel to ‘The Woman in Me’ Is Coming in 2024

Britney Spears teased a sequel to her bestselling memoir “The Woman In Me” on Saturday, but deleted the grid post just hours later.

In the since-deleted post, Spears wrote over a video of a symphony reaching a musical climax, “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!”

“The Woman in Me” was released on Tuesday.

Spears announced her memoir in July 2023 with plenty of enthusiasm from fans. The book tells Spears’ story from her perspective and reveals a number of things previously kept hidden from the public, including an at-home abortion she experienced with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

“I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she wrote. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

It’s unclear what stories a second volume could possibly tell, though undoubtedly Spears has plenty more to source from.

Spears could explore the relationship between herself and former manager Louise Taylor, whom she threatened to sue in February 2022 before filing a lawsuit in July. Spears alleges that Taylor and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group played a role in the 13-year conservatorship imposed on her.

The filing reads in part, “Tri Star, Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill have all denied that Tri Star was involved in the creation of the Conservatorship, no doubt aware that such involvement — shortly after it extended the generous loan to Mr. Spears — would call into question not just the exorbitant fees paid to Tri Star over the years but also the motives for placing Ms. Spears into a 13-year conservatorship in the first place.”

“The Woman in Me” had already gone to print when Spears’ separation from her husband Sam Asghari was announced. Asghari, who filed for divorce from Spears in August, met the singer in 2016.

Spears declined to make changes to the book after the pair’s split and described Asghari as a “gift from God” in the memoir.

When asked about the book, Asghari had only had positive things to say. He told reporters, “To be honest, that made me smile. I’m freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.”