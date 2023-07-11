Britney Spears announced her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me” on Instagram Tuesday morning. Her video contained pink text from the US artist, which said: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?”

The book will go on sale October 24, 2023 from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, which competed in a bidding war with multiple publishing houses. It will cover Spears’ journey through fame, motherhood and ultimately to freedom after her battle to end her conservatorship with her father.

The legal arrangement, which began in 2008, ended in Nov. 2021 after 13 years of management by her father Jamie Spears.

Following the Page Six exclusive report that the “Toxic” singer made a book deal with Simon & Schuster said to be worth $15 million in February 2022, the singer shared the cover exclusively with People Magazine.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release obtained by multiple outlets, “The Woman in Me” will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” It also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Spears has made headlines recently in an encounter with professional basketball player Victor Wembanyama after she tried to approach him but was stopped by security. The San Antonio Spurs player and the “…Baby One More Time” singer told differing accounts of what happened in the event.

“The Woman in Me” publishes Oct. 24, 2023.