Britney Spears has filed a police report in Las Vegas alleging she was smacked in the face Wednesday night in Las Vegas after approaching recent No. 1 NBA draft pick and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for a photo.

According to a TMZ report, which cites unnamed sources that include high-ranking police officials, Spears walked up to the Spurs rookie at Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel. Spears and her husband Asghari were going to dinner when Spears was swarmed by fans. She saw Wembanyama and walked over to tap him on the back right shoulder. That is when the director for the Spurs’ security team is said to have backhanded Spears without knowing who she was, knocking her to the ground.

Spurs security director Damian Smith is listed in the police report, TMZ reported, but it was determined that he was not trying to hurt Spears but rather defend Wembanyama.

Police reviewed the footage and saw Spears’ own hand slap her after being pushed away by Smith. Vegas police met with Spears to discuss the incident.

TMZ earlier reported, citing a high-ranking police source, that a criminal investigation was underway and that the Las Vegas Metro PD said they are taking the incident “as serious as a heart attack,” and that the case will “likely” be referred to the D.A.

But criminal charges may not be filed. Spears regained her composure and went to her table, where Smith approached her to apologize.

“You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” he reportedly said.

Spears accepted his apology, but after her security team spent time with Smith, they filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Dept., alleging battery.

TheWrap has reached out to representatives for the Las Vegas police, Spears and the Spurs for comment.