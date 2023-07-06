Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death has been revealed. Grandson to Robert De Niro, De Niro Rodriguez died Sunday at age 19 as a result of taking “fentanyl laced pills” that were knowingly given to him, according to his mother, Drena De Niro.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” the actor and filmmaker wrote in response to a comment asking how her son died. “So for all these people still f–king around and selling and buying this s–t , my son is gone forever.”

In the Instagram post, which Drena shared Monday, she announced the death of her son with “immeasurable” shock and sadness and asked for privacy “to process this inconsolable grief.”

In his own statement to media, Robert De Niro said of his grandson, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

De Niro Rodriguez’s body was first discovered by a friend in a New York City apartment on Sunday. At the time, TMZ reported that his death was being investigated as a drug overdose, but a NYPD examiner told TheWrap a medical examiner would be determining the official cause of death.

Like his mother and grandfather before him, De Niro Rodriguez was a burgeoning actor. He appeared in the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga movie “A Star Is Born” in 2018 and also appeared in “Cabaret Maxime” and “The Collection.”

During Drena’s first post about her son’s death, she referred to De Niro Rodriguez as “my beautiful sweet angel.”

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she said. “You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

De Niro Rodriguez’s father, Carlos Mare, who is an artist known for his graffiti style, initially posted a black box on Instagram in recognition of his loss before posting other photos and videos of his late son.