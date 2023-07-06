Drake Says He Got High Prior to Life-Changing ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Audition, Wonders if He’s Still ‘In Some Coma’

Drake got very philosophical in an Instagram video posted Wednesday after being was asked what his biggest fear is.

“I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that like, one day life ends and it just all goes black,” the rapper explained in the video. “And I guess that question like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times.”

He proceeded to reflect on a life-changing audition he had for a TV show when he was “13 or 14.”

“I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and I – out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure. And I got high with these kids right before my audition,” he said. “I kind of wonder like if something bad happened that day or you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just like me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Though he didn’t directly mention the name of the show, the timing likely falls around the first season of “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” in which Drake portrayed high school basketball star Jimmy Brooks from 2001 to 2009. The series ran for 14 seasons from 2001 to 2015.

Following the show, Drake went on to have a successful music career. In a music video for his song “I’m Upset,” he had a reunion with several of his DeGrassi: Next Generation co-stars, including Shane Kippel (Spinner), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Lauren Collins (Paige), Cassie Steele (Manny), and Nina Dobrev(Mia). The video featured archival footage of the show as well as its theme song.

In addition, Drake referenced “Degrassi” while reacting to Steele’s “Buss It” challenge on TikTok in 2021, commenting “Fit is museum worthy tbh Santos,” to which Steele replied: “They’ll probably put it beside the ruby slippers.”

