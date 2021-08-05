Britney Spears Requests ‘Immediate Suspension’ of Her Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears requested Thursday that her father Jamie Spears be removed from her conservatorship “immediately” or that her Sept. 29 hearing be moved to later this month.

The ex parte application was filed in Los Angeles by her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. He reiterated her interest in having her father removed as conservator of her estate as quickly as possible.

“Conservatee Britney Jean Spears will and hereby does apply to the Court, on an ex parte basis, for an Order Advancing the September 29 Hearing Date on Conservatee’s Petition to Remove James Spears as Conservator of the Estate and Petition to Appoint Jason Rubin as Conservator of the Estate. In the alternative, Conservatee moves for the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as Conservator and the appointment of Jason Rubin as Temporary Conservator pending the hearing presently set for September 29, 2021,” says Rosengart’s filing.

He requested the earliest court date on or after Aug. 23, but no later than Sept. 5.

“Conversely, every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate,” he wrote, calling Spears emotional health and well-being “the paramount concern.”

In recent months, Spears has spoken out repeatedly against the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. In June, she gave emotional testimony calling the conservatorship “abusive.”

Last month, Spears petitioned for Rosengart to be appointed as her attorney after her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III resigned. Rosengart is a prominent Hollywood attorney and a former federal prosecutor. He has previously represented Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

During the hearing, Spears was crying as she reiterated her request for her father Jamie Spears to step down as co-conservator. Rosengart later said he was moving “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Spears’ father from the conservatorship.