Britney Spears Condemns ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries About Her

Britney Spears spoke out Monday night about the documentaries being made about her life and conservatorship, calling them “hypocritical.”

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” the singer captioned an Instagram video of herself dancing.

She went on, “Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative.”

The caption, which featured her signature superfluous emoji use, also asked, “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????”

Spears, who is expected to address the court in her own conservatorship hearing in June after years of silence, has criticized the recent spate of documentaries about her life before. In March, she said she was “embarrassed” and “cried” over the New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary on Hulu, but hadn’t seen it. The documentary looked at her rise to fame, her sexist treatment by the media and her court-ordered conservatorship. It was a hit, generating thinkpieces and numerous trending topics before she finally addressed it.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” the star wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day.”

Also in March, it was announced that after the success of “Framing Britney Spears” and the continued interest in the #FreeBritney movement, another documentary is in the works about Spears’ conservatorship, this time for BBC Two. The BBC Two documentary film follows the Times’ February hit and further reports that Netflix has its own film in the works, as does Spears herself.