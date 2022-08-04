Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony Thursday for “smuggling” and storing cannabis oil, sending U.S. politicians, sports journalists and others into a frenzy of heated reaction to the “unacceptable” punishment handed down by the foreign court.

“Anyone who can look at Brittney on the screen and not see the humanity and severity of this situation is sick,” Bleacher Report host Arielle Chambers tweeted, adding that “Brittney Griner should be on US soil. BRING HER TF HOME.”

The Phoenix Mercury player has been in Russian custody since February, when she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil, which is banned in the country. The WNBA champion pleaded guilty on drug charges in July, but maintains she did not intend to break the law.

President Joe Biden called the decision “unacceptable” in a statement obtained by ABC News, calling on Russia to “release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Biden has been in contact with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, after the WNBA star wrote the president a handwritten letter asking him to not “forget about [her] and the other American detainees.” News outlets have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Negotiations for such a swap could not begin in earnest, however, until Griner’s sentence was finalized. But even if that outcome were to come to pass, many believe a grave injustice has already been done.

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks shared her disappointment at the decision, tweeting “It’s day 168. even one more day there is too much.”

I pray that these negotiations happen quickly. It’s day 168. even one more day there is too much. That testimony was heartbreaking. Let’s get her home https://t.co/diVBO3RYXO — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 4, 2022

Read additional reaction’s to Griner’s sentencing below:

Thinking of BG and how much light she relentlessly brought to everyone around her. Even after sentencing is complete I hope @POTUS & @WhiteHouse will continue to do everything in their power to bring Brittney Griner & all other Americans detained abroad home — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner being sentenced to 9 years in jail over cannabis is egregious.@POTUS must do everything in his power to get her back to the US.



He also must correct that injustice here in America, too. Far too many people are locked up over non-violent drug offenses. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 4, 2022

Anyone who can look at Brittney on the screen and not see the humanity and severity of this situation is sick. Do not come in my mentions to attempt to justify this horrific situation or say she deserves it. Brittney Griner should be on US soil. BRING HER TF HOME. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) August 4, 2022

Brittney Griner has been convicted and sentenced to 9 years in prison for bringing into Russia two cartridges of cannabis oil. Russia is not our friend. It is a hostile foreign adversary preying on an innocent person as a political pawn as trade bait for a prisoner exchange. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 4, 2022

Seeing the Justice Department FINALLY charge the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor shortly after we find out a Russian court is sentencing Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison is making me feel some type of way.



There's no real justice for Black women.#SayHerName #FreeBG — Ernest is at #NABJNAHJ22 (@MrErnestOwens) August 4, 2022