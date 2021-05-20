CBS/NBC

Why Broadcast TV Is Betting Big on Franchises Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’

by | May 20, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“If you look across the landscape, especially on broadcast TV, it’s very clear what’s working,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl tells TheWrap

During WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation on Wednesday, ad sales chief JP Colaco proclaimed that “IP is the new primetime.” Whether he meant to, he just described the programming strategy for virtually all of broadcast TV next fall.

All told, next season will feature three different versions each of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “Law & Order” on CBS and NBC. This includes a new spinoff of each franchise with “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI: International” and “Law & Order: For the Defense.” For “Law & Order,” it will be the second straight season with a spinoff debut following “Organized Crime” this year. All these go along with NBC’s well-established “One Chicago” night of series set in the Windy City.

