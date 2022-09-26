Ratings: WWE’s ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ Pins Down Another Demo Win for Fox

by | September 26, 2022 @ 4:01 PM

The wrestling program also posted its best viewership since 2020

It should come as no surprise that Fox’s WWE “Friday Night Smackdown” wrestled its way to another ratings win on Friday. The primetime matchups took home a 0.6 in the demo, crowning Fox the primetime champion among the major broadcasters.

But it was ABC that came in first in terms of total viewers, with an average of 3.1 million people tuning in for “Shark Tank” and “20/20.” The network got a 0.4 overall in the demo.

Katie Campione

Katie Campione is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has contributed to The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, The Associated Press, and more. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Florida. Find her on Twitter: @Katie_Campione

