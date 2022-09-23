Law & Order SVU (NBC)

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Franchise Premieres Lock Up Thursday’s Largest Audience

by | September 23, 2022 @ 3:07 PM

However, the network tied with Fox’s baseball broadcast in the advertiser-coveted demo

The “Law & Order” franchise came back with a bang on Thursday night, with a three-hour crossover event airing across primetime on NBC. Unsurprisingly, that secured the network the most viewers of any broadcaster with an average of about 5 million people tuning in.

However, in terms of ratings in the coveted 18-49 demographic, NBC tied with Fox, which was airing a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Both networks netted a 0.6 in the demo.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

Katie Campione is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has contributed to The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, The Associated Press, and more. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Florida. Find her on Twitter: @Katie_Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Michael Cerenzie Stratagem Studios Office With a View

Stratagem Studios CEO Says Growing Local Production Talent Is a ‘Responsibility’
Academy Awards box office 2022

How This Year’s Oscar Contenders Will Determine the Health of the Post-Pandemic Box Office
DO REVENGE netflix

‘Do Revenge’ Leads Netflix’s Domination of the Top 10 Movies on Streaming | Chart
"Survivor"; "Chicago Fire" (CBS/NBC)

The Tribe Has Spoken: CBS’ ‘Survivor’ Roars Back With Wednesday Ratings Demo Win
Law & Order, SVU, OC

Here’s What Happened Last Season on ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU,’ and ‘Organized Crime’
Tech vs Media Jim Bankoff

Vox Media CEO Thinks Companies Are Missing the Boat Tech-Wise: There’s More Than Streaming TV (Audio)
Kanye West on ABC

Kanye ‘Ye’ West Says He ‘Absolutely’ Still Has Political Aspirations After 2020 Presidential Run
Nielsen vs Kantar

Can Kantar Dethrone Nielsen as the King of TV Viewership Measurement? | PRO Insight
house of dragon rings of power

Demand for ’House of the Dragon’ Could Soon Double That of ‘Rings of Power’ | Chart

‘The Masked Singer': Knight on the Disorienting Experience of Performing Fred Astaire in Full Armor
"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart