However, the network tied with Fox’s baseball broadcast in the advertiser-coveted demo

However, in terms of ratings in the coveted 18-49 demographic, NBC tied with Fox, which was airing a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Both networks netted a 0.6 in the demo.

The “Law & Order” franchise came back with a bang on Thursday night, with a three-hour crossover event airing across primetime on NBC. Unsurprisingly, that secured the network the most viewers of any broadcaster with an average of about 5 million people tuning in.

The highest-rated show of the night was “Law & Order: SVU,” which aired at 9 p.m. to a 0.69 in the demo. It also pulled the largest audience, with 5.5 million viewers.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcasters:

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings with an average 0.65 rating in the key demo. NBC came out on top in terms of total viewers with an average of 5 million, and Fox came in second with 3.2 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

On NBC, it was a three-hour “Law & Order” crossover event. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” kicked things off with a 0.62 demo rating and 5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” raked in a 0.69 in the demo and 5.5 million total viewers. “Law & Order” rounded things out with a 0.6 demo rating and 4.7 million total viewers at 10.

As mentioned above, Thursday night baseball aired on Fox from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.38 in the demo, while ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 3 million. ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.34 in the demo, and CBS was fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million.

CBS primarily opted for reruns, starting with back-to-back episodes of “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. The first episode took home a 0.36 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers, while the second earned a 0.35 and 3.6 million total viewers. At 9, a new episode of “Big Brother” received a 0.62 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. That was followed by two back-to-back re-airings of “Ghosts” at 10. The first received a 0.19 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers, and the second spooked up a 0.14 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

On ABC, a new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” drew a 0.45 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” aired to a 0.29 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.05 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 306,000. “Bump” got a 0.04 demo rating and 221,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, a rerun of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” had a 0.03 and 258,000 total viewers. “Great Chocolate Showdown” ended the night with a 0.06 demo rating and 372,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision and Telemundo tied in ratings, each scoring an average 0.3 in the demo across primetime. Univision won in terms of total viewers with an average of 1.1 million, compared to Telemundo’s 970,000.

On Univision, the Univisionarios gala, which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., received a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Los Ricos También Lloran” got a 0.3 in the demo and 1 million total viewers at 10.

For Telemundo, “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.3 demo rating and 1 million total viewers. It was followed by “Fuego del Destino,” which earned a 0.2 demo rating and 846,000 total viewers from 9 to 10. “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” ended the night with a 0.3 demo rating and 986,000 total viewers.