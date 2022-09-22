"Survivor"; "Chicago Fire" (CBS/NBC)

The Tribe Has Spoken: CBS’ ‘Survivor’ Roars Back With Wednesday Ratings Demo Win

by | September 22, 2022 @ 4:58 PM

But NBC’s ”Chicago Fire“ premiere is tops for total viewers

CBS reality competition series “Survivor” returned with its 43rd season, quickly blazing its way to earning the night’s single best demo score across all major broadcast networks — a 0.79 in the advertiser-favored 18-49 age range across its two-hour season premiere, according Nielsen data.

Over on NBC, the also-popular “Chicago: Fire” may not have been able to match the demo score, but it took home a win for overall viewer numbers, netting 6.7 million viewers for the night in its 9 p.m. time slot for its Season 11 premiere.

Jolie Lash

