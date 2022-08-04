NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Dierks Bentley performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ratings: ‘CMA Fest’ Tops ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers on Wednesday

by | August 4, 2022 @ 3:56 PM

But the music festival was no match for the CBS competition series in the key demo

It should come as no surprise that “Big Brother” once again led primetime on Wednesday night. The CBS stalwart secured a 0.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the highest-rated of the night.

But ABC’s airing of “CMA Fest” edged out the competition program in terms of total viewers, drawing 3.9 million eyeballs compared to “Big Brother” with 3.8 million.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Harvey Weinstein is the subject of Ken Auletta's "Hollywood ending"

New Harvey Weinstein Book Fails to Launch, Has Sold Just 2,600 Copies Since Release
Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon of Magical Elves

Magical Elves Co-CEOs Talk Pushing ‘to Be First to the Party’ in Breaking Reality TV Ground

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats CNN in Total Viewers Again – But Can’t Crack the Key Demo

‘The View’ Officially Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Permanent Co-Host
Paramount Earnings

Paramount Feels the Need for Speed in Q2 as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Helps Beat Revenue Expectations
Leslie Grace Batgirl

Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl': Taxes, Cutting Losses and a Strategic Pivot

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Beats Primetime Tuesday Competition With Final Round of Auditions
ms-marvel

Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Cedes Most In-Demand New Show Title to FX’s ‘The Old Man’ | Chart

Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up

Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Bullet Train

‘Bullet Train’ Expected to Be the Final Movie This Summer to Exceed $15 Million Box Office Opening