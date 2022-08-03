Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Beats Primetime Tuesday Competition With Final Round of Auditions

August 3, 2022

Nearly all the other broadcast networks aired reruns

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” beat the primetime competition on Tuesday, managing the titles of most-viewed and highest-rated program. The episode saw 13 more acts perform for the final round of auditions, drawing an audience of 6.2 million people and a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The rest of the broadcast networks presented pretty lackluster fare, nearly all of which were reruns. After “AGT,” NBC lost most of its audience when “Family Game Fight” began at 10 p.m. That series only mustered a 0.32 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

Katie Campione

