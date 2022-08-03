Nearly all the other broadcast networks aired reruns

The rest of the broadcast networks presented pretty lackluster fare, nearly all of which were reruns. After “AGT,” NBC lost most of its audience when “Family Game Fight” began at 10 p.m. That series only mustered a 0.32 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” beat the primetime competition on Tuesday, managing the titles of most-viewed and highest-rated program. The episode saw 13 more acts perform for the final round of auditions, drawing an audience of 6.2 million people and a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The only other new offering was The CW’s “Tom Swift,” which dipped to a 0.03 demo rating and 243,000 viewers compared to last week’s 0.05 demo rating and 282,000 viewers. As always, CBS’ “FBI” franchise did well even in re-airings, averaging a steady 0.32 in the demo and 3.4 million eyeballs across primetime.

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out across the broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.55 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

“America’s Got Talent” kicked things off with a 0.67 demo rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Family Game Fight” secured a 0.32 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.32 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million. Reruns of “FBI” began with the OG series, which aired to a 0.36 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” earned a 0.31 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” rounded things out with a 0.3 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.27 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million. The network opted for a host of game show re-airings, starting with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which netted a 0.37 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Generation Gap” received a 0.24 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers. “Celebrity Family Feud” ended the night with a 0.22 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.13 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 799,000. An encore of “Crime Scene Kitchen” drew a 0.16 demo rating and 844,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “Fantasy Island” took home a 0.11 demo rating and 754,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.03 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 272,000. A rerun of “Superman & Lois” had a 0.03 demo rating and 301,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while a new episode of “Tom Swift” got a 0.03 demo rating and 243,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither The CW nor Fox have original primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Univision tied for ratings, each with a 0.3 in the demo. Telemundo pulled ahead in total viewers, with an average of 1.2 million. That’s compared to Univision’s 1 million.

On Telemundo, “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., elicited a 0.4 demo score and 1.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” managed to secure a 0.2 rating in the key demo and 1 million viewers. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.2 key demo score and 1.1 million total viewers.

For Univision, “Mexicana y El Guero” began at 8 and scrounged up a 0.3 key demo rating and 886,000 total viewers. “Herencia: Legado Amor” followed with the network’s highest scores of 0.4 and 1.2 million total viewers. Then, “Mujer de Nadie” finished the night with a 0.3 demo score and 1 million total viewers.