Broadway Musicians Land Tentative 3-Year Deal, Averting Strike

The neon lights will continue to be bright on Broadway, as the industry’s musicians reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League early Thursday morning, averting a strike.

“United in solidarity, Local 802 Broadway musicians are thrilled to announce that we reached a tentative agreement at 4:30 am with the Broadway League that will avert a strike scheduled to begin later today,” AFM Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said in a statement. “This three-year agreement provides meaningful wage and health benefit increases that will preserve crucial access to healthcare for our musicians while maintaining the strong contract protections that empower musicians to build a steady career on Broadway.”

Local 802 members will now have to ratify the agreed upon terms, as they’ve been working on 23 Broadway musicals without a contract since Aug. 31. Even so, 98% of the union had voted to approve a strike, if necessary.

The update comes five days after Broadway’s stage actors and managers narrowly avoided their own strike — also following overnight negotiations.

“After a marathon mediation session lasting until 6 a.m., Equity and The Broadway League have reached a tentative agreement on the Production Contract. This three-year agreement saves the Equity-League Health Fund while also making strides in our other priorities including scheduling and physical therapy access,” Actors’ Equity Association Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. shared over the weekend. “Now we will bring the deal to our members for ratification, and in the meantime, we are putting our full support behind AFM Local 802 as they work with the League to reach a deal that averts a strike.”

The last time Broadway’s musicians went on strike was in 2003, closing shows for five days.