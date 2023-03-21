In the new Hulu docuseries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” the actress — who began modeling at 11 months and at age 12 and starred as a child prostitute in Louis Malle’s controversial film “Pretty Baby” — looks back on the pressures and insanity of being a worldwide sex symbol at such a young age.



Lana Wilson directed the two-part series, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and will debut on Hulu on April 3. The film marks the debut project from BedBy8, the newly formed production company by Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and partner Alyssa Mastromonaco.

The trailer starts with a clip in which talk show host Mike Douglas makes the teenager visibly uncomfortable as he tells her, “You really are an exquisite-looking young lady.”

Shields then says in voiceover, “The entirety of my life, it was, ‘She’s a pretty face.’ And that always just seared me.” She recalls being on the cover of Time at age 16 with the headline, “The ’80s Look”: “I was on the cover of Time magazine as the face of that whole era. Who decides that?'”

“I’m amazed that I survived any of it she says,” of the sexualized modeling shoots and becoming the face of Calvin Klein in the ’80s with an infamously provocative ad in which she said, “You know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Fellow ’80s child star Drew Barrymore appears in the documentary, as does “Ozark” star Laura Linney, who says of the “Blue Lagoon” star: “She was catapulted into the world of adult sexuality. I always remember thinking, ‘I just hope she’s OK.'”

“This will be a highly educational film to those unfamiliar or too young to know Shields’ work, complete with clips from a number of her films and an exhaustive look at her life,” Fran Hoepfner wrote in her review for TheWrap.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios.