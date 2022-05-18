Universal Pictures has released the first – and decidedly NSFW – trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy “Bros,” and it paints a hilarious portrait of a gay man trying to find love.

In a meta twist, Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film as a podcast host who’s enlisted to write a gay romantic comedy, and the story follows his burgeoning relationship with a man played by Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”). Described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy” the story chronicles “how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”

“Bros” is a first in a number of ways. Eichner is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, and the movie features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast including Ts Madison (“The Ts Madison Experience”), Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”), Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”), Guy Branum (“The Other Two”) and Amanda Bearse (“Married …with Children”).

Eichner co-wrote the script with “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Neighbors” and “The Five-Year Engagement” filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, who directs. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church and is executive produced by Eichner.

Watch the decidedly R-rated first trailer for “Bros” above, which is delightfully backed by Queen’s iconic “Somebody to Love.” The film opens exclusively in theaters on Sept. 30.