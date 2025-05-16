Bruce Springsteen Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Gets October Release Date

Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White stars as the “Born to Run” singer

The Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere” will be released on Oct. 24, 20th Century Studios announced on Friday.

Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White stars in the title roles as the “Born to Run” singer.

The film will be directed by Scott Cooper, who is known for his work on “Crazy Heart” and “Black Mass.” Specifically, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” is based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, which chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Check out the first look as White in the role above.

In a statement to press, Cooper called the beginning of production “an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey.”

“Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience,” Cooper continued. “It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey.”

In addition to White, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” stars Jeremy Strong (“The Apprentice,” “Succession”) as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young (“The Staircase”) as a young version of Faye, a formative love interest for Springsteen; Sir Stephen Graham (“Young Woman and the Sea”) as Springsteen’s father; and Johnny Cannizzaro (“Quantum Leap”) as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

