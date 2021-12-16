Bruce Springsteen may no longer be The Boss of his own music catalog. The singer/songwriter has sold the music rights to his entire catalog to Sony Music Entertainment, according to Billboard and The New York Times.

Said to be one of the biggest transactions ever made for a single artist’s work, the value of the deal could exceed $500 million and includes the rights to the 72-year-old’s entire music catalog and his work as a songwriter, giving Sony ownership to nearly 50 years of work.

Springsteen’s most recent album, “Letter to You,” was released in 2020 but he’s been expanding his horizons over the last few years, launching the limited run “Springsteen on Broadway” in 2017 and in 2021 he launched a podcast called “Renegades: Born in the USA” with former President Barack Obama. The podcast was adapted in book form and released in October 2021.

Representatives for Springsteen and Sony Music Entertainment did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.