Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker to Star in Sci-Fi Action Film ‘Corrective Measures’ for Tubi

Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker are set to star in an action and science fiction film called “Corrective Measures” for the free streaming platform Tubi.

Sean Patrick O’Reilly (“Howard Lovecraft,” “The Kingdom of Madness”) will direct the film, which is based on a graphic novel from Arcana Comics. The film is set to debut on Tubi in spring 2022.

“Corrective Measures” is set in San Tiburon, the world’s most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary in the Great Northwest and home to the world’s most treacherous super-powered criminals. The monsters, cyborgs and villains there are all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars, and the most notorious among them is Willis’ character, Julius “The Lobe” Loeb. Rooker plays the prison’s Warden Devlin, who is only interested in locating The Lobe’s stash of riches. But the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of a murderous vigilante named Payback as tensions between the inmates and staff heighten, leading to full-blown anarchy.

Also starring in the film are Dan Payne, Brennan Mejia, Tom Cavanagh, Kat Ruston, Kevin Zegers and Hayley Sales.

Todd Masters of MastersFX is heading the character and creature design for the film. “Corrective Measures” is produced by Arcana Productions LLC and executive produced by The Exchange. Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner and Steven Eads serve as executive producers. Michelle O’Reilly serves as producer.

“We’re excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life,” Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, said in a statement. “’Corrective Measures’ is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content.”

“’Corrective Measures’ is a project I’ve been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana’s graphic novel series for a long time,” O’Reilly said. “Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing and producing ‘Corrective Measures’ was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than FOX and Tubi for Arcana’s launch into live action productions.”

Nat McCormick of The Exchange negotiated the deal for “Corrective Measures” and will be selling the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.