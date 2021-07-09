Bruce Willis Revenge Thriller ‘Soul Assassin’ Acquired by Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Soul Assassin” starring Bruce Willis, Nomzamo Mbatha and Barry Jay Minoff, the company announced on Friday.

Jesse Atlas both directed and wrote the revenge thriller alongside Aaron Wolfe, based on their short “Let Them Die Like Lovers.” Jeff Elliott produced, and 120dB Films co-financed the film with Elliott’s Brickell and Broadbridge.

The deal also includes rights for “Soul Assassin” in Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, South Africa and Scandinavia.

“We love working with Bruce and are particularly excited for Soul Assassin,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement. “Jesse’s ‘Let Them Die Like Lovers’ was such a high-concept, character-driven thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to see this revenge story.”

“Soul Assassin,” which is set to release in 2022, recently wrapped principal photography.

“Soul Assassin” centers on a former black-ops soldier who takes the place of a man who died as part of an experimental military program, to find out who killed him.

The thriller marks the latest collaboration between Saban Films and Willis, following Chuck Russell’s recently announced “Paradise City,” Jared Cohn’s “Reactor,” and the recently released “Cosmic Sin” and “Breach.”

Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films along with Brickell and Broadbridge on behalf of the producers. Brickell & Broadbridge, which recently co-financed and produced Saban Film’s “The Vanished,” is handling worldwide sales.

Variety first reported the news.