Bruce Willis Returns to Nakatomi Plaza 34 Years After Filming ‘Die Hard’

The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis captured a brief clip of Willis atop the Fox Plaza skyscraper in Century City, Los Angeles

| July 16, 2022 @ 12:19 PM
Die Hard Bruce Willis

20th Century Fox

Bruce Willis made a return to the famed “Nakatomi Plaza” as seen in his classic action film “Die Hard,” 34 years after its release.

Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis posted a brief video to her Instagram Friday that showed the “Die Hard” star standing on top of the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper – which is actually the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles – and looking out on the city skyline.

The video then included a montage of some of Willis’ highlights from “Die Hard” in black and white, all scored to “Ode to Joy” by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later,” Heming Willis captioned the post. “#happymovieanniversary #diehard.” Check out the post below.

Back in March, it was announced by his family that Willis, 67, would be retiring from acting after he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive brain disorder that affects someone’s ability to speak or communicate. Reports in the wake of the family’s announcement showed that he had missed cues while on set and had his lines frequently cut back as his health slowly deteriorated and impacted his ability to work.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they said in their statement from the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The original “Die Hard” released in theaters on July 15, 1988, spawning a wave of sequels all starring Willis as John McClane, and the film has become an ’80s action movie staple and is even held up as a classic Christmas movie.

