Bryan Cranston and producer James Degus, via Moonshot Entertainment, are teaming up with Village Roadshow Television, to source, develop and produce content for all distribution platforms, the companies announced in a joint release on Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, Village Roadshow Television’s executive vice president, Alix Jaffe, will work closely with Cranston and Degus, as well as Steve Mosko, to push the content initiative forward.

“I’m beyond excited to be working again with my friend, Steve Mosko, and his exceptionally creative team at Village Roadshow,” Cranston said in a statement. “We are in the best position to continue producing compelling television – focusing on stories that tickle the brain and touch the heart.”

Village Roadshow CEO Mosco said in a statement: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Bryan for nearly two decades and his strength in front of the camera is matched only by his skills behind the camera as a director, writer and producer. He is a singular talent in the industry and one of the best storytellers I know. Our partnership to identify, develop and produce elevated TV content furthers Village Roadshow Television’s commitment to bring the best stories to life.”

Among the series Moonshot Entertainment has produced to date are “Your Honor,” “Sneaky Pete,” “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” “SuperMansion,” “Electric Dreams” and “All the Way.”

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, a global entertainment company, aims to employ innovative strategies to produce, acquire and deliver intellectual properties with timeless appeal. One of Village Roadshow Television’s most recent projects has been the Capitol One College Bowl for NBC.