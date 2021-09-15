Bryce Dallas Howard to Direct, Produce ‘Flight of the Navigator’ Reboot for Disney+

Bryce Dallas Howard is set to direct and produce a reboot of “Flight of the Navigator” for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The film will reimagine the story with a female lead. The 1986 original told the story of a 12-year-old boy who is abducted by a UFO and reappears eight years later at the same age, with no recollection of what happened. Randal Kleiser (“Grease”) directed, and it was written by Mark H. Baker, Michael Burton and Matt MacManus.

The film, although distributed by Disney, was produced and financed by now defunct company Producers Sales Organization. Disney tried to remake the film in 2009 with Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly attached to pen the script, but Disney lost the rights to Lionsgate in the 2010s. However, the studio couldn’t get the project off the ground, so it reverted back to Disney.

Howard has directed several shorts and the “Dads” documentary. She recently made her TV directing debut with two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” and will direct an upcoming episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.” “Flight of the Navigator” will be her feature directorial debut.

Her acting credits include the “Jurassic World” series, “Rocketman,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” “Gold” and “Pete’s Dragon.”

Howard is represented by WME, Management 360 and PJ Shapiro.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. A spokesperson for Disney+ has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.