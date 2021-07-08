Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L Jackson to Star in Matthew Vaughn Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

“Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for what will be his next film, a spy thriller called “Argylle.”

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and pop star Dua Lipa in her debut film role will all star in the project.

Dua Lipa in addition to acting in the film will also provide original music for the title track and score.

The film comes from Vaughn’s production company MARV, and the company has set plans to begin filming on “Argylle” this August in Europe.

“Argylle” is based on the upcoming debut novel Ellie Conway, which will be published in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

It follows the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. The film will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Vaughn is directing from a script by Jason Fuchs (“Wonder Woman”), and the film will be produced by MARV and Vaughn’s collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre,” Vaughn said in a statement.

“We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the ‘Kingsman’ series of films,” Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV, said in a statement.

Vaughn’s MARV is in post-production on “Tetris,” based on the video game and starring Taron Egerton, and the film is directed by Jon S. Baird and will be released through Apple. The company also has “Silent Night,” with Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp and the action comedy “School Fight” directed by stunt director Damien Walters. “The King’s Man,” the prequel to the “Kingsman” movies and starring Ralph Fiennes, will also finally hit theaters this December.