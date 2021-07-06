‘The King’s Man’ Teases the ‘Bloody Origin’ of the Spy Series (Video)

20th Century Studios has released a new teaser for “The King’s Man,” the third film in the action spy franchise, which focuses on the formation of the Kingsman agency.

“This movie is really an origin story,” director Matthew Vaughn says in the video, which you can see up top. “This is the foundation of the ‘Kingsman’ franchise.”

“At the center of this particular ‘Kingsman’ film is the first World War,” Ralph Fiennes, who plays the Duke of Oxford in the film, added.

“The King’s Man” will open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021, and is a prequel film to the “Kingsman” franchise starring Taron Egerton. Set during World War I, the film follows a seasoned agent training a new recruit to stop an evil cabal from exterminating millions. Along with Fiennes, “The King’s Man” also stars Harris Dickinson, Tom Hollander, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Charles Dance.

Collectively, the first two movies in the franchise grossed more than $825 million at the worldwide box office.

The film’s official synopsis is as follows: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in ‘The King’s Man.'”