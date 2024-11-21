BTS Superstar Jin Reveals He Gave Himself the Nickname ‘Worldwide Handsome’: ‘I Think It Expresses Me Best’

Though Richard Gere and Bowen Yang stopped by “The Tonight Show,” there was only one name that made the NBC studio audience scream: Jin. The BTS star dropped by Jimmy Fallon’s show to make his solo debut and to teach Fallon a few dance moves.

Toward the beginning of the Wednesday night interview, Fallon asked Jin how he got the nickname “Worldwide Handsome.”

“Because I’m so handsome, I gave it to myself. I think it expresses me the best,” the South Korean star said. Jin’s response was met by laughter from the studio audience followed by cheers.

Throughout the interview, Jin also taught Fallon the dance moves to his single “Super Tuna” and explained that the origin of the song. “I really love fishing, but I’ve never caught a tuna,” Jin said. He also revealed that Coldplay is one of his all-time favorite bands. The international superstar described working with Coldplay on his debut single “The Astronaut” as “an honor.” Coldplay’s Chris Martin even gifted Jin one of his guitars.

“He never gave me a guitar. I’ve known him longer than you,” Fallon said.

The gift happened while Jin was hanging out with Martin. After Jin jokingly asked if he could have a guitar from a Coldplay tour, Martin said “Of course.” “I was so happy. Now it’s my family heirloom,” Jin said. Watch the full interview above.

As evidenced by the fact Fallon was barely able to announce Jin’s name over the noise of his screaming audience, having the BTS member on was a big deal. The band has sold over 40 million albums to date. In 2022, its members agreed to pause the band so they could all go and complete their mandatory 18 months of South Korean military service. Jin’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” marked one of his first appearances after his military service as well as his solo debut, for which he performed “Running Wild.”