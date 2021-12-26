BTS Members Jin, Suga and RM Test Positive for COVID-19

Three of global K-pop sensation BTS’ seven members were diagnosed with COVID-19, their management agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Sunday.

Jin and RM tested positive on Saturday evening, while Suga tested positive on Friday, the agency said. All three received a second dose of the vaccine in August.

According to the agency, RM and Suga are asymptomatic. Jin is displaying mild symptoms, including a light fever. The three bandmates are quarantining at home and following guidelines set by South Korean health authorities.

Their diagnoses followed trips to the United States, where they played four back-to-back concerts at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this month. Jin tested negative at first before experiencing flu-like symptoms, rendering a positive test. RM and Suga tested positive while quarantining after their return from the U.S.

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that the band would take a break to recharge before preparing for the release of their next album.

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from their fans.”

The band – which also consists of members J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin – earned a Grammy nomination in November for their chart-topping hit “Butter.” They will compete in the Best Pop Group/Duo Performance at the ceremony in January.

In November, the group nabbed awards for Artist of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Duo or Group, and Best Pop/Rock Song for “Butter” at the American Music Awards.